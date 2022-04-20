A former Aurora police chief, Daniel Oates, will lead the department while the city searches for a new chief, Aurora officials announced Wednesday.

Oates helmed the Police Department from 2005 to 2014.

“I selected Dan for this important role because he has established trust with our community and many of our officers, and I believe he will effectively manage the department and further the enduring transformation in public safety our community expects under our ‘New Way’ plan,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a news release. “Dan brings focus to crime reduction, community engagement and internal leadership that will serve our community well during this transition."

Oates served as Miami Beach's police chief from 2014 until 2019, when he retired from law enforcement, according to the release. He has worked as a law enforcement and security consultant, including for police departments in Baltimore and St. Louis.

He also worked at the Ann Arbor and New York City police departments before joining the Aurora Police Department.

“I am honored and flattered to be asked to serve again. I love Aurora," Oates said in a statement. “I want to help the men and women of the APD get through this critical period of reform. I also look forward to reconnecting with the wonderful Aurora community.”

Oates will take over as interim chief by May 23, the city said.

His appointment comes two weeks after Twombly fired Chief Vanessa Wilson. Twombly has said he lost confidence in Wilson's ability to lead the department well, but otherwise has not given specific reasons for her firing.

The city plans to choose its next chief by the end of the year, the release says.