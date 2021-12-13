Aurora’s City Council will hold a special study session Wednesday night to hear from the police chief and other community leaders on youth violence prevention.

The council will hear presentations from Christina Amparan of Aurora’s Youth Violence Prevention Program, Kathie Snell of Aurora Mental Health, Aurora Public Schools Director of Security Greg Cazzell, student Guadalupe Flores and Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Over the past month, a spate of shootings involving teenage victims and suspects has rocked the city.

A shooting at Nome Park across from Aurora Central High School on Nov. 15 wounded six teenagers. Later the same week, three teenagers were shot and wounded in the parking lot of Hinkley High School. On the night before Thanksgiving, an armed teenager was fatally shot by a man in an apparent road-rage incident. And at the end of November, five people — four teenagers and a 20-year-old — were shot and wounded at a party near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street.

Authorities have said they haven’t found links between the attacks.

Police confirmed the Hinkley shooting had a gang connection. But Amparan previously told The Denver Gazette that the focus of Aurora’s Youth Violence Prevention Program is broader than just gang violence, focusing on big-picture risk factors for violent behavior such as poverty, substance use and domestic violence.

State Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat from Aurora, said in an interview she believes addressing root causes of crime is crucial for curbing spikes in violence so future generations of kids don’t feel like they have to carry weapons to defend themselves.

Wednesday’s meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on cable channels 8 and 880 in Aurora and on AuroraTV.org.