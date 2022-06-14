Aurora will soon be on the hunt for a new fire chief.
Fernando Gray Sr. will step down on July 15 to become Las Vegas' director/fire chief. Gray has led Aurora's fire department for five years.
"Aurora Fire Rescue is on an outstanding path due to your resilience, passion, character, courage, commitment, motivation and (willingness) to daily serve the community even during the most challenging times," Gray said in a letter to agency staff. "The (progress) that the department realized over the last several years is sustainable and the department will continue to grow and reach even higher levels of success due to your commitment to continuous improvement."
City Manager Jim Twombly said Gray's devotion to residents was apparent during his time in Aurora.
"His commitment to professionalism in the fire service is unmatched and our city has benefited from his exemplary leadership," Twombly said in a news release. "He leaves an agency that is nationally recognized as providing the finest fire and EMS service, and I have every confidence that the future of Aurora Fire Rescue is bright."
Twombly's office is expected to name an interim chief as the city searches for a new fire chief.
Gray took over as chief in June 2017 after serving for more than 20 years as a firefighter in Dallas.