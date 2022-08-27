07xx22-dg-news-AutoTheft02.JPG

Aurora gave away more than 300 steering wheel locks Saturday during a safety event where the city handed out free safety supplies. 

The event, originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ran out of supplies by 11:06, according to a tweet from the police department. One person who said they attended tweeted the city began handing items out early. 

"We're all out of stock! Thanks to everyone who came out and to all the staff that made this possible," tweeted Ward Four Councilmember Juan Marcano, who organized the giveaways.

The event happened amid the city's struggle with motor vehicle thefts, which appears to mirror a statewide problem. The Sentinel reported a surplus of funding because of staffing shortages in the police department funded the giveaways, which also included gun locks and prescription drug disposal bags.

Saturday's event took place at a McDonald's on East Mississippi Avenue in western Aurora. 

