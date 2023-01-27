An Aurora jury convicted Luis Martin Estrada this week on 11 charges for a hotel shooting in which one person was killed and three others injured.

Estrada fired through a door of room from the hallway in the Hyatt House Hotel on East Colfax Avenue after he and another man, Ruben Mejia-Soto, after they got into a fight with people at a party on Oct. 2, 2021.

The jury convicted Estrada of 11 counts, including first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault, all with extreme indifference; three counts of felony menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

An eyewitness in the hallway identified Estrada as the shooter, according to a news release. Other witnesses to the shooting described the person's clothing, which matched what Estrada wore.

Surveillance footage from the hotel did not show the shooting, but he was captured with a gun in his hand seconds later, the release says. Police officers found 10 spent shell casings and two live 9-millimeter rounds in the hallway.

Estrada faces life in prison, and will be sentenced March 23.

"When you consider the small size of the hotel room, how many people were inside and how many times this Defendant fired into it, it’s a miracle that more of these young people were not killed,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a statement.

“Angel Ruiz died in that hotel room not knowing the name of the person who fired through the door or even seeing the face of his killer, but the jury did, and they held Mr. Estrada accountable for his extremely violent behavior.”