Maybe it takes a village to prevent violence among children.

Aurora’s City Council gathered Wednesday evening for a special study session to hear presentations on youth violence in the wake of shootings last month that sent shockwaves through the city, two of which happened near high schools.

Aurora Public Schools high school student Kiara Padilla told the council violence prevention efforts should start by addressing issues that cause distress in students' home lives, such as financial insecurity, domestic violence and barriers to accessing social services.

She said a child who lives in a home with domestic violence between parents may not know where to turn to cope with the emotional and physical deterioration that causes, and they lash out with violence.

“We can start by going into homes,” she said.

In addition to Padilla, the session’s panelists included Christina Amparan, the program manager for Aurora’s Youth Violence Prevention Program, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, Kathie Snell of Aurora Mental Health and Aurora Public Schools director of security Greg Cazzell.

Presenters said “protective factors” that increase stability in kids’ lives such as reliable housing, family employment and cultural engagement tend to be predictors of their success and reduce risks that they might turn to violence.

Amparan said issues that tend to create instability in parents’ lives that can trickle down to their kids. This includes such things as parents struggling to access transportation to their jobs, their legal status, lack of access to employment because of a criminal history, domestic violence in the home and generational gang involvement.

Snell added it’s important to tailor engagement strategies to each child’s specific needs, utilizing after-school activities, sports or mental health services.

“The individualized approach is key, because not every youth will benefit automatically from going into social activities,” Amparan said. “Some youth may benefit more from direct mental health [services], others from substance use [services], others from addressing victimization -- which is very critical for us to have that that outreach support in order for us to identify what the main risk factor, address that to stabilize and then address the other factors.”

Cazzell said schools should invest in “tried and true” methods of violence prevention such as making sure kids know an adult they feel like they can trust and having systems through which students can report if a peer has a gun.

“Having a trusted adult is probably the highest on our list. We’re constantly checking with students, making sure that they do have that outlet,” he said.

Cazzell praised the success of Safe2Tell, an anonymous tip line that gives students a way to report potential threats or risks they see, but said it can’t replace having a confidant that can point kids toward resources specific to their needs.

Wilson suggested as a possibility the development of a more generalized line for kids to anonymously reach out to for help, since Safe2Tell tends to be used to report possible violence in schools.

Kiara Padilla, the student, said she would like to see schools create dedicated “safe spaces” for students to come in and support each other, and that would ideally also be staffed with mentors and specialists “that can help youth clarify what they want in the future that is not violence.”