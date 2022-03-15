Aurora City Council on Monday night voted to limit the public comment period for non-agenda items to one hour.
This change does not limit how long or how many people from the public can comment on agenda-related items during regular City Council meetings.
Previously, City Council accepted non-agenda related public comment both at the start and end of its meetings. Now, residents will be allowed to speak about non-agenda related items only at the beginning of council meetings. Should the majority of the council want to continue public comment past an hour, it can decide to extend it.
While one council member proposed amending the time limit to 30 minutes, which is what many other jurisdictions including Denver have, the amendment didn't pass.
Each person providing public comment is limited to three minutes of speaking time.