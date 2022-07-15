The City of Aurora announced Friday that Deputy Chief Allen Robnett will serve as the interim chief of Aurora Fire Rescue.
Robnett will serve as interim chief for several months as a national search is conducted to find the replacement for Fernando Gray.
Gray, who led the department for five years, stepped down on Friday to become Las Vegas' director/fire chief.
"We know that Chief Robnett will serve Aurora well in the position of Interim Chief," said Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly. "He has both the professional experience and personal values to lead the department in service to our community."
Robnett, an Aurora native, has been with the department for over three decades and has served in numerous roles including firefighter, fire investigator, public information officer and most recently deputy chief of professional development and personnel support.
He also earned a bachelors degree in organizational management from Ashford University and is a graduate of the Carl Homes Executive Development Institute and International Fire Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Service Executive Development Institute.