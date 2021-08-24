Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has wanted to make clear the start of her tenure in 2020 marked a new era for police accountability and rebuilding trust between the department and residents of Aurora.

A few incidents that happened before Wilson took over permanently as Aurora’s chief in August 2020 have contributed to fraying that trust and left her to pick up the pieces: Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died in 2019 after an encounter with police in which they put him in a carotid hold and a paramedic injected him with ketamine. The same year, Officer Nate Meier was found drunk and passed out at the wheel of a police car while on duty. He never faced criminal charges.

Then just last month, body camera footage emerged of former officer John Haubert pistol-whipping and choking a man while responding to a trespassing call. He resigned and faces criminal charges, and former officer Francine Martinez faces charges for failing to intervene and to report a use of force. Wilson has since fired her.

Earlier in August, the company 21CP Solutions released a report with recommendations for the department to overhaul its policies on use of force, including to explicitly ban types of force that are almost never justified.

The report also suggested the Aurora PD should develop clearer policies on involuntary contacts to keep better records on whether stops, searches and seizures disproportionately impact people of color.

The report released Aug. 16 didn’t mark the start of Wilson’s thinking about changes within the department. Since last year, she has sought to speed up internal affairs investigations and rewrite the department’s policies for discipline and use of force. The city will create an independent monitor to oversee accountability. The police department has banned chokeholds and carotid holds.

And Wilson now requires any officer seeking a promotion to read a book about people’s identities based on characteristics including gender, race, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status.

Wilson sat down with The Denver Gazette on Aug. 19 to discuss the report’s recommendations and the message about her commitment to accountability she wants to send to her officers and the community.

The Denver Gazette: Could you talk a little bit about what types of changes you feel like are in the works right now -- maybe in progress or already made -- that you feel like already speak to the report's recommendations?

Vanessa Wilson: With Senate Bill 217 saying we had to have vibrant data collection and all those things, which I think is extremely important for public trust, we immediately a year or so ago started bringing on board the Benchmark Analytics [software]. Right now we're supposed to have it up and running by the end of the year.

Every officer that has a contact, whether it's voluntary or non-voluntary, it's going to tell me the location of the city, the race, the gender, the reason for the stop, all these types of things; whether force was used or not, and then who is reviewing that force and making sure that it's all documented.

And so I think that's really going to help paint a story for the community, so that they can see exactly what the officers were doing. And I think we welcome it, because without good data, then there's question marks. And so with good data, we can answer those questions.

So if it's a call for service, the dispatchers will have information that they're auto-filling into the call, and then the body-worn camera will be capturing who they're engaged with. So there's going to be lots of different things that are recording that information.

And also we'll be working with, hopefully, the independent monitor that [the city] is going to hire to see exactly what they want.

And if there's any questions, we can always go back and update the information.

The Denver Gazette: You've mentioned that the department does implicit bias training and will continue to do that. Implicit bias training may be beneficial for police officers who have good intentions, but there may be “bad apple” cops who it's not going to reach. And so I'm curious if you have any thoughts on [whether] there need to be any changes or actions taken in the department to catch those at the root?

Wilson: So I think it starts with hiring. I'm asking from Civil Service Commission, I'm hoping to have an oral board that has police representatives on it, and then I have some control on what questions are being asked. And I would love to start looking for [implicit bias].

Note: The Civil Service Commission used to use oral board panels to interview and vet police candidates. They are no longer used, which Wilson discusses later in this interview.

You can go on different websites, and you can actually take [implicit bias tests] to see for yourself how you're scoring. The biggest step in implicit bias is realizing that you have it. And like you said, there are officers that are interested in knowing that and will accept that feedback and say, hey, that's something I need to be aware of about myself. There's others that aren't going to do that.

But I think with all the demographics, the data that we're collecting, the body-worn cameras, that if people are having implicit bias and treating people unfairly or wrong in this community, it's going to come out with all the different fail-safes that we have in place at this point.

The Denver Gazette: You mentioned a few weeks ago that you as chief don't have control over hiring of new officers. Is that kind of hiring structure typical for a police department? And do you think there needs to be changes made in your power over that?

Note: Wilson clarified her authority over hiring at a news conference about the July incident in which Haubert pistol-whipped and choked Kyle Vinson. A reporter had asked her about a previous criminal charge Haubert had for menacing with a gun.

Wilson: I do think there need to be changes made. In smaller agencies, the chief does the interviews themselves. HR will get [candidates] to a certain point in the background investigation, and then their final stop is to meet with the chief of police. Obviously, I have 700-and-some [sworn officers], so I'll have to delegate individuals to do that. But I think that yes, I need to have a say, just like any other CEO. You're not going to hire someone that's going to be wearing your brand, which is our badge in the Aurora Police Department, and not know anything about that person. Because quickly trust can be broken and quickly our brand can be tarnished, as we've seen in the last two years. A handful of individuals have really caused this entire agency to be under extreme scrutiny. And it's been rough for those officers that are doing it right and are proud of this patch and are proud of this badge.

The Denver Gazette: And do you know what the reasoning is for having the type of structure where the Commission is the one that controls you know the new hires? Does it have to do with trying to limit things like nepotism or favoritism?

Wilson: Our city charter, I think it was back in 1967, started the Civil Service Commission here in the City of Aurora, and gave them [authority] to make sure there wasn't, you know, nepotism or favoritism in hiring or promotions, and then also discipline, so that whoever the chief is, if they have a grudge with a certain individual, they can't just get rid of that person without having them have any rights to appeal.

So I agree with having checks and balances, absolutely. And this this Civil Services sitting now has upheld every termination that I've had, which I appreciate. They understand what I'm trying to do here in this community and to really focus on accountability within this agency.

But as far as hiring is concerned, we used to have oral boards. When I came through in 1996, I had to be asked questions by a panel of officers as well as community members, and then I was graded on that. And that was part of my score to be ranked and whether I was going to get hired.

They took that away. And I can say that it's been a struggle for us. We don't see officers until the day they start the academy. And I want to ask those difficult questions about things like deadly force [and] are you capable of doing it? Have you thought about it? I give an example of one when I was sitting on oral boards back in the day, we asked that question about deadly force.

And the person was very flippant in their answer. And they said, “Oh, yeah, I play video games.” Well, that's not who I want putting a badge and wearing a gun in this community. It's something that you need to really search your soul for.

And I also need to dig into someone's background to know if they have anger issues, know if they have domestic violence issues, those types of things.

The Denver Gazette: We already talked about [data] reporting on stops in the works. Among some of the other recommendations, are there any that you consider to be top priorities? And what would you consider a timeline for those?

Wilson: We are looking at things like the training academy and how we're focusing on communication, de-escalation versus just physical skills, and going away from a very militaristic-style academy to more of a college environment. Because I want people to ask questions, and if they don't understand something, I want to make sure it's very clear.

And we need to talk about why we do certain things. I want the recruits to feel like they can have conversations with their instructors and don't think they're going to be yelled at and have to do 25 push-ups because they asked a question.

And I'm also bringing in community to talk to them. This is the third time, I think, since I've taken over. Right now we're focused on the African American community, because that's the largest group that has been impacted negatively in the last couple of years. I want them to be able to look my recruits in the eye, and tell them what it's like to be policed as a person of color in the Aurora Police Department and have that real conversation.

Because we can see headlines from across the nation and even our own headlines. But it's easy to say, “Oh, that's not us. That doesn't happen here.” Well, this is going to say it does happen here. And even though those headlines might be [about] different agencies, it still affects our community. They're still fearful, and why are they fearful?

And for the recruits and the community members to actually ask each other questions is really powerful.

I've also implemented [a requirement] where anyone that's going to take a promotional process has to read a book called “Difference Matters,” which talks about all our differences, whether it's gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic, everything, and realize people, they react to things differently and these are the reasons, possibly, why they do that.

[We’re] trying to go to what we call the WRAP system, which is just a much more humane way of taking someone that is combative into custody. Note: Wilson said the system is intended as an alternative to “hog tying” a person who is resisting. They're sitting straight up-and-down where they can breathe. We have mandated things [to check including] can they breathe, are they breathing? Is their chest rising and falling. And so the officers are thinking about that patient care right away.

It's easier and quicker for the officers and safer for the officers to implement. So far, the officers love it. We're ordering 50 more, and what I'd like to see is one WRAP in each car in the patrol so that we have multiple WRAPs out there at all times that we can utilize in a much more humane way to take someone [into custody] that may be having a mental health crisis that has committed a crime, or agitated, or under the influence of drugs where they're hurting themselves or others.

Note: A progress update presentation on the police department’s A New Way plan says a medical professional determines whether the person in custody should be taken to a hospital or clears them for processing into the jail. The police department currently has an ambulance transport the person while it evaluates the WRAP pilot program.

Wilson said she has also prioritized speeding up internal affairs investigations, and the department is currently rewriting its disciplinary process.

I mandated that when I first took over these [internal investigations] cannot linger, that [with] the stress the officers were under plus the answers the community is demanding, we need to get this information out quickly. I've expedited two internal affairs cases since I've taken over. That was the Elijah [McClain] picture case and this last case, the unfortunate and horrific pistol whipping of Mr. [Kyle] Vinson.

And so I'm still telling them, I want this done in a certain timeframe; 30 days, 60 days, we want it done. This is not going to be a six-month-to-a-year process. And then if it's something that I know is going to be shock the conscience of the community, then I'm going to expedite that and make sure that we get it done even quicker.

So literally, we've folded down the walls of the Aurora Police Department, and people can peer in and see exactly what we're doing each and every day. So I'm trying to do those things. We're already in the works of rewriting the discipline process to make sure that the officers believe in it, and feel like it's fair, and that there is due process still.