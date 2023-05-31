The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out an endangered missing alert for 5-year-old Maha Li Hobbs, who was reported missing Tuesday.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating Hobbs, who was last known to be in the area of Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, just east of I-225 near Gateway High School, according to the alert.

Her mother, Alexus Nelson, 27, is her primary caretaker. Anyone who has seen them or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

Hobbs is a 5-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson is a Black woman about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

"We desperately want to find 5-year-old Maha," Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet. "No information is trivial."