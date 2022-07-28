Aurora police officers and firefighters will receive raises of about 11% spread out over 2023 and 2024, according to new agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 49 and the International Association of Fire Fighters .
City Council approved the contracts unanimously at its July 11 meeting.
The police contract covers patrol officers up through the rank of captain who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police branch, including four “steps" of officers and corresponding pay, agents, sergeants, lieutenants and captains. It also eliminates one step of pay so that employees reach the highest tier of pay within the rank one year sooner, Deputy City Manager Jason Batchelor told City Council.
In 2023, the top tier of pay for each rank will increase 4.5% and sets officer base pay between $65,000 and $86,218. In 2024, patrol officers will receive a 1.5% raise to their base pay, and the top step of pay for each rank will increase 6%.
In addition to pay increases, the new police contract introduces a pilot program for overtime pay for lieutenants and captains. It applies to hours worked over 45 in a calendar week for lieutenants, for captains on a seven-day duty cycle, to both ranks on duty cycles longer than seven days and for hours over 45 when the weekly average worked is calculated. Lieutenants will receive time-and-a-half and captains will get their regular rate for overtime.
Firefighters will also receive raises amounting to about 11% in the contract approved for 2023 and 2024. The bargaining union represents employees from firefighters up to the captain rank, which includes four steps of firefighters, engineers, lieutenants and captains. The new contract also includes a pay raise for paramedic certification.