A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Aurora on Monday left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. at South Havana Street and East Evans Avenue, Aurora police said.

The motorcycle was headed north on Havana, and the car was turning left onto Havana from a parking lot.

Both vehicles caught fire, and a man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the car was cooperating with investigators, police said. As of Tuesday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

The coroner will release the name of the man killed in the crash after his family has been notified.

