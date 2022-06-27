A shooting Sunday in Aurora left a 20-year-old woman dead, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. near North Ursula Street and East 13th Place, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her name after her family has been notified.
As of Monday morning, there was no word of an arrest.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.