An argument turned into a fatal shooting between a teenager and a former police officer Wednesday night in southeast Aurora, the police department said in a news release Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of South Addison Way around 10:30 on Wednesday night. Two people had been shot. One, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The police department said he is a former Greenwood Village police officer, but he doesn't currently work for any law enforcement agency.

Police believe an argument arose between the adult and a group of teenagers after alleged careless driving in the neighborhood, and at some point he and one of the teenagers took out guns and fired shots at each other. Detectives are still working to find out who acted as the primary aggressor, police said.

No arrests have been made as of early Thursday evening. Detectives from the police department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit are responsible for the investigation and are working with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office, according to the release.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the teenager who died after family has been notified.

Interviews with witnesses continue, police said, but also ask anyone who may have seen the incident and hasn't spoken to police to reach out to the Major Crimes Homicide Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867, where people submitting tips can stay anonymous.