The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m.

A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any information on anyone of interest in the shooting, saying neither the victim nor her friend have volunteered details.

Police believe the shooting may have happened near South Peoria Street and Exposition, but they don't have more specific information about the location. Goodrich said no one else has come forward to report the shooting, and a visit to the intersection didn't yield more details. They ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.