The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an at-risk elderly man.
Ramon, 74, was last seen driving a Honda CRV with Colorado license plate 883ZLB around 1:30 am. in the 4000 block of South Atchinson Way. He is described as 5 foot 10 with grey hair, brown eyes and weighs around 175 lbs, police said.
Police believe Ramon may have driven to Johnstown and the Weld County Sheriff's Office has been alerted. He may be disoriented and in need of medical attention, police said.
Anyone who see's Ramon or his vehicle are urged to call 911, immediately