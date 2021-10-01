Members of two unions representing Aurora police officers have signaled they don’t have confidence in their chief’s leadership, according to results of a vote released Thursday evening.

A poll presented to the Aurora Police Association and a local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police asked a single question of its members: "Do you feel confident in the leadership of Chief Vanessa Wilson?"

Members voted against Wilson by responding “no” 442 to 15, according to an email sent Thursday by APA leader Doug Wilkinson.

Wilson has reopened an investigation of a traffic stop of a Black man in May that escalated to him getting tackled after he reportedly almost hit officers with his car. She reviewed body-camera footage and opened the probe in response to reporting about the incident by CBS4 last week.

Wilkinson said this prompted the no-confidence vote.

“After a recent event in which Chief Wilson restarted an investigation on officers who had already been cleared of wrongdoing by department experts the Aurora Police Association Executive Board determined it was necessary to hold a vote of no confidence on her administration,” he wrote.

The Fraternal Order of Police chapter is the official collective bargaining body for Aurora police officers. The organization replaced the APA in that role in 2019. Sentinel Colorado reported in mid-September the police department had 744 sworn members, with 630 fully trained and able to work.

But Wilson’s boss stands by her. In a statement sent to The Gazette on Friday, Deputy City Manager Jason Batchelor said Wilson has his “full support” to lead the police department.

“She was selected because we believed, and still believe, that she is the right person. She accepted and embraced her role knowing significant challenges were ahead. She is responsible for making difficult and, at times, unpopular decisions to meet the needs of both employees and our community. Over the last 21 months, she has been a vocal champion for Aurora police officers while also making it clear that she supports implementing best practices.”

Police department leadership sought to distance itself from a statement made by the APA at the beginning of September suggesting Elijah McClain was responsible for his death by resisting arrest. The union put out the statement when Attorney General Phil Weiser announced criminal charges against two paramedics and three current and former police officers for McClain’s death.

“We would like to remind our community and the media that the APA does not speak for the leadership of the APD or all of its members,” the department said in a tweet at the time.