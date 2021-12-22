Aurora is seeking public input as it searches for a firm to oversee its consent decree with the state attorney general's office.

City officials will hold an online forum at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 to give residents a chance to weigh in on the selection process. The decree is intended to implement systemic changes in Aurora's police and fire departments.

The city has chosen two firms as finalists for the consent decree monitor position, according to a news release. But officials are not disclosing details about the firms ahead of the public forum. The release says the firms specialize in working with government agencies and law enforcement to develop public safety policies.

The consent decree arose from a report by Attorney General Phil Weiser that found the city's police and fire departments have violated residents’ rights by using excessive force, failing to document stops as required by law and using the sedative ketamine unlawfully.

Weiser's report was released in September, a few weeks after he announced criminal indictments by a grand jury against three Aurora police officers and two paramedics in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who was forcefully subdued and injected with ketamine while detained, even though he was not suspected of a crime.

Aurora's City Council voted to adopt the consent decree in late November.

The consent decree monitor will be separate from an independent monitor position for discipline and other accountability in the police department the city plans to fill in 2022.

Residents can submit questions about the consent decree between now and Jan. 4 through an online portal or by calling 303-739-7000.

During the forum, a moderator will read submitted questions for the firms. Members of the public can submit feedback through the portal until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5.

The forum will air live on Comcast channels 8 and 880 in Aurora and will be streamed on AuroraTV.org.