More than 50 sirens will ring across Aurora on Tuesday during its semiannual test of its emergency siren system, the city announced Friday.
The sirens will begin wailing at 11:30 a.m. and will sound for about three minutes, according to the city.
City officials said they conduct semiannual tests of the alarm systems every March and November. The purpose of the sirens is to provide notice to residents during emergency situations such as tornado warnings or hazardous material spills.
In an actual emergency, residents are urged to seek shelter and gather additional information about the situation through news outlets, officials said.