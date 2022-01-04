About four months into its pilot phase, the team in Aurora set up to respond to mental health service calls as an alternative to police has responded to more than 150 calls.

More than two-thirds have been to check on whether someone is OK, and none have required police.

The Mobile Response Team pairs a paramedic from Falck Rocky Mountain with a licensed professional from the Aurora Mental Health Center to respond to low-level, nonviolent mental health calls for service. Courtney Tassin serves as the program manager.

The response team, whose pilot phase runs until March, operates in Aurora’s police District 1 in the northwest part of the city and began its work in September. City Council approved funding for the pilot program in November 2020.

“One of the things that we hear quite a bit is ‘I wish there were more of you,’ which is really nice to hear,” Lana Dalton, a homelessness programs manager for Aurora, said in a presentation to City Council on Monday evening.

She added that the police department’s District 1 sergeant has said he fully supports the Mobile Response Team program.

The program is modeled after Denver’s Support Team Assisted Response program, which launched in June 2020, and the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon. The team doesn’t respond to any situations in which a weapon is present or there are indicators of violence.

Dalton said the team has generated about $7,500 in savings of police time by diverting calls away from law enforcement.

It has only been operating in a slice of the city in the pilot phase, but Dalton said the program has been tracking data on calls across Aurora that would be appropriate for a response from the mobile response team. It has identified 719 as of Jan. 3.

Dalton said the mobile response pilot is collecting data on calls the team responds to such as the type of assistance provided, instances of the police department requesting the team’s response, the locations of calls and whether the team diverted a person away from jail or an emergency room. Instances of repeat callers and connections to services are also tracked.

So far, only one person has called for the team’s response twice, Tassin said.

The types of assistance provided have included referrals to other services, behavioral health assessments and food and water.

At-large Council member Angela Lawson said she believes duplicate callers are an important indicator of whether people are being helped by the team.

“For me the deeper dive in the number would be really important in terms of, I know the program is successful, but in terms of how you’re really navigating this program and who’s being helped and who’s not,” she said.

The program plans to have a detailed report with data and recommendations at the end of the pilot period.