Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 59-year-old man was located after a search effort began on Friday afternoon, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 

Faustin Havugimana was found in Greenwood Village around 3 p.m. Deputies said he was alert but was in need of medical care.

Havugimana was reported missing on Thursday after leaving his home in Centennial to pick up his grandchild from a nearby elementary school but never arrived.

Authorities began a search effort on Friday afternoon and utilized drones and the department's mounted horse unit. 