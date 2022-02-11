A 59-year-old man was located after a search effort began on Friday afternoon, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Faustin Havugimana was found in Greenwood Village around 3 p.m. Deputies said he was alert but was in need of medical care.
Havugimana was reported missing on Thursday after leaving his home in Centennial to pick up his grandchild from a nearby elementary school but never arrived.
Authorities began a search effort on Friday afternoon and utilized drones and the department's mounted horse unit.
