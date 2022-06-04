Fort Collins search for missing tuber

Multiple agencies in Larimer County are searching for a missing tuber, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

 Courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority

Fire crews were sent to the 600 block of North College Avenue in Fort Collins just before 3 p.m. after reports of a water rescue, according to PulsePoint, an application that tracks 911 calls for service.

The Fort Collins Police Department tweeted that the search was for a missing tuber, a man.

PFA said they have transitioned to a land after they and Larimer Drive and Rescue could not locate the man after two hours of searching the shoreline from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park.

