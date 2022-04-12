A man who killed five people in a shooting rampage late last year was stopped by a bullet to the chest, fired by a Lakewood police officer who exchanged gunfire with the gunman on a Belmar shopping center sidewalk, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.
The Jefferson County coroner wrote that one bullet killed 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod, but he was also shot in the right thigh and in the left foot. Authorities have credited Officer Ashley Ferris with firing the fatal shot.
Lakewood police spokesman John Romero told The Denver Gazette that a Critical Incident Response Team is still investigating the killings, which started at a tattoo parlor in Denver and ended an hour later in Lakewood. Ferris encountered McLeod shortly after he shot and killed his fifth victim, Hyatt House hotel clerk Sarah Steck.
Lakewood police said Ferris ordered McLeod to drop his gun, but he shot her in the abdomen. Ferris may have fired and connected with all three shots as she fell to the ground. Jefferson County Coroner John Carver said the gunshot wounds to McLeod's thigh and foot were not life-threatening.
Ferris was released from the hospital Jan. 6 and has not spoken publicly about her experience. Lakewood police have praised Ferris for her heroism, saying McLeod was wearing a bullet-proof vest when Ferris encountered him at West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street the night of Dec. 27.
The autopsy report showed no presence of drugs in McLeod's system, and the coroner determined the manner of death to be homicide.
Lakewood police are planning a ceremony to honor the first responders who helped end the shooting rampage, which took the lives of 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, 35-year-old Alyssa Gunn, 67-year-old Michael Swinyard, 38-year-old Danny Scofield and 28-year-old Steck.
Steck was the only victim McLeod did not know. Authorities have said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
McLeod, who wrote a chilling trilogy called "Sanction" under the pseudonym Roman McClay, predicted the deaths of several of his victims in his writings and left behind videos that gave clues to his murderous plans.