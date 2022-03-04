Not long before he was killed in an avalanche, Nate Schmidt sent a video to his sister showing all the things he loved.
In the 1-minute clip, his two dogs, Bea and Kenai, are seen playing in the snow near Marble, where he and his friends were snowshoeing to a cabin for the weekend. At the end of it, he turns the camera to himself, smiles and says, “Cheese!”
That video caught some of the last moments of his life.
Known as a lover of the outdoors, 27-year-old Schmidt, of Colorado Springs, was killed Friday in an avalanche in Gunnison County.
Officials said a group of four snowshoers and two dogs went to the backcountry in the lower portion of Yule Creek on an unmaintained road. Three people and both dogs moved to the side of the road with a steep gully and triggered the avalanche, which was recorded about 50 feet wide and 250 feet vertically, according to an initial report by the Avalanche Information Center.
Schmidt was missing for about 21 hours before his body, along with his two dogs, was found Saturday, officials said. Two people snowshoeing with Schmidt were partially buried before they were able to dig themselves out and alerted authorities.
Schmidt died while surrounded by the things he loved: the outdoors and his dogs.
“Our brother, Nate, was an extraordinary human being. Filled with love, awe and kindness,” his sisters, Katie and Christianna, said in a statement. “He died doing what he loved, with his dogs who he loved, on an adventure in the great outdoors. Thank you to those who helped with the search and never gave up hope. If anyone could have survived, Nate would be that person. His dogs were his companions to the end. We are so glad they were with him.”
Schmidt was a 2012 graduate of Rampart High School, where he also played football. He worked on an Eagle Scout project that focused on benefiting a local horse rescue, his family said in a statement. He was known as “a very experienced and skilled outdoorsman,” with an EMT certification and training as an underwater diver, his family said.
His death came while Colorado mountains were under a special avalanche advisory over the weekend.
Schmidt’s family released a statement Tuesday night announcing a memorial service and a candlelight vigil to celebrate his life at 6 p.m. Saturday at Woodmen Valley Chapel Heights Campus in Colorado Springs.
“We praise God for leading rescue teams to Nate swiftly and without injury,” the statement made on behalf of Schmidt’s family reads.
“We also praise God, in this difficult moment, our family can move beyond worry and speculation, and onto grieving and healing. We are thankful for the compassion of Pitkin County Sherriff Deputies and the Fire Chief and staff who helped us through the initial crisis. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of Nate’s three companions who survived the avalanche but are still suffering their own grief following this tragedy.”
The statement also calls for friends and loved ones to share photos of Schmidt at the Nate Schmidt Memorial webpage created in his honor.
The Gazette’s Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.