Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear from Denver's University Park neighborhood on Friday, officials said.

Residents near the area began reporting bear sightings on Thursday evening. Denver Animal Control officers searched, but could not locate it, said Jason Clay, a spokesman for the parks department.

Wildlife officers estimated the bear weighs 120 pounds and is three years old. It is a male. Here the boar is starting to wake up in the transport trailer after being tranquilized. pic.twitter.com/ZS6MZEhQPn — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 9, 2021

The following morning, additional reports were made about a bear being in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street.

Wildlife officers went to the street and found the 3-year-old bear in a backyard, however, it hopped a fence and left the area before officers could tranquilize it, Clay said.

Around 7 p.m., wildlife officers located the bear in a yard of South Jackson Street, tranquilized it and relocated the 120-pound bear to southwest Douglas County, Clay said.