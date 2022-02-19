Thirty Douglas County teachers have resigned from the school district in the two weeks since superintendent Corey Wise was fired by the Douglas County Board of Education, although it’s not known whether all of those departures were a flag of protest over his termination.
District spokesperson Paula Hans warned not to draw conclusions as to the reasons that 30 of the 3500 teachers have decided to leave. She wrote in a text to The Gazette, “It’s important to note that this is the time of year when teachers typically provide notice for next year’s plans,” adding that the resignations won’t be in effect until the end of the school year.
Still, signs of teacher burnout and disillusionment seeded the decision by educators in Douglas County to stage a sick out that forced the district to shut down schools on Feb. 3.
Members of the Douglas County Federation, the local teachers’ union, met by Zoom on Jan. 31 after a survey it sent members showed 60% of respondents are considering leaving Douglas County, 15% are disillusioned with education, and some 9% are also mulling early retirement.
Teachers discussed the survey results and decided at that meeting to call for a sick out, according to Kevin DiPasquale, DCF president, to rally in a show of displeasure with what was going on with the district. “They felt their profession was under attack and the only way to defend that attack was to express frustration and concern for longevity of our schools. They felt it was the only thing they could do.”
On the day of the protests there were rumors that Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise was going to be fired. Their fears were realized when he was terminated during a special meeting of the Douglas County Board of Education the next night.
The following Monday, hundreds of students walked out of school in support of their fired superintendent. “I’m here to have my voice heard, that I care about my education,” said Kailani Smile, a Highlands Ranch High School Junior. Other students who chose not to walk out said that they didn’t care what the adults were doing. Some said they walked out as an excuse to skip class.
Response from the Douglas County community to the district shutdown ranged from support to anger, as the planned sick out not only followed a snow day, it occurred during class hours. Pandemic-weary parents decried one more day of lost instruction on the heels of a pandemic which left students, educational staff and parents reeling from inconsistent learning practices.
DiPasquale admitted that a day of disruption can be seen as a negative, but not as negative as the destruction he sees happening in the district by the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise, which happened the day after the sick out. “What we saw with teachers in the community stepping up and having our rally is this is our way to mitigate the damage that is being done by someone who is acting as a bully. Someone who thinks they’re above the law. Sometimes a disruption to the normal daily action has to happen in order to shed light on those behaviors.”
Each side says the other is the bully.
The word “bully” is being used by both sides of a school board which can’t get along.
“The union are bullies and power-grabbers, “ board member Kaylee Winegar told a Fox News Channel television audience three days after the board fired superintendent Corey Wise, adding “We have great concern when they insert themselves in our district and trying to cause chaos and trying to get our teachers riled up.”
Board president Mike Peterson, who was also on the program, told the Fox News Channel audience that the disruption caused by the collective action was a political tactic, and not one in the best interests of Douglas County’s 64,000 students. “Strikes are not the way to make things happen. Walk outs…sick outs are not in support of learning,” said Peterson.
But later, on a local podcast, Peterson said he could agree with the union when it comes to teachers' pay.
But the DFA is not as powerful as it used to be. Members lost their collective bargaining agreement ten years ago, which meant calling a sick out to protest a dangerous risk to their jobs. “Teachers and staff definitely realized the stakes,” said DiPasquale.
The number of teachers who are members of the union is not public, but more than 1500 teachers requested absences for Thursday, Feb. 3.
The stakes became painfully clear this week when an unknown person filed a Colorado Open Request, or CORA, requesting the names of every teacher who called in sick Feb. 3.
Wednesday, before a special board meeting called to discuss hiring Wise’ replacement, someone put threatening leaflets on the cars of union members saying “You are bad! Get out and leave!”
The CORA request to reveal protesters’ names was rescinded minutes before a special Douglas County School Board meeting. The Denver Gazette has filed a CORA requesting that person’s name which was not supplied by the end of the business day Friday.
In a recent podcast with 85 KOA Radio’s Mandy Connell, Peterson remarked that though he and the teachers union are at an impasse on how to resolve issues, he hopes that they can find common ground when it comes to teacher pay. “Let’s get the get the union on board,” he said. “Not through sick outs and encouraging the students to walk out…There is a neutral interest of the union and if it’s taking care of teachers financially, I actually support that union initiative. I do not support the rest of the political stuff that’s going on.”
There’s another issue both sides agree on. They both say that students are their number one priority and that politics is getting in the say of education.
But students who are caught in the middle say they’re watching an adult boxing match which seems to have no clear winner. “There are a good amount of kids who really do care about U.S. and global issues,” said Smile, 16, who watches every school board meeting online with her parents. “I get that we’re teenagers and we’re still figuring ourselves out. We’ve got the internet. We’re smarter than adults think we are.”