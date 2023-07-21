Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will not seek a third term in 2024, leaving the field open in a city that has a tendency to elect Democratic district attorneys. McCann, a Democrat who is the first woman to serve as Denver's DA, announced her decision Thursday.

McCann's second term ends in January 2025. She succeeded Mitch Morrissey, who served three terms until 2017.

She said in a statement she believes she is leaving the office in strong shape, and she hopes her successor will continue reforms McCann has overseen. She pointed to initiatives such as establishing a public data dashboard to track demographic trends in the office's prosecutions, participation in the Handgun Intervention Program for kids charged with possessing guns, and establishing the Conviction Review Unit to examine cases of people who may have been wrongfully convicted.

"I’ve accomplished the goals that I set out to achieve as well as some that we developed during the course of the last several years. These would not have been achieved without the commitment and hard work of so many members of the Denver District Attorney’s Office," she said.

McCann cited juvenile violence and Denver's fentanyl crisis as key challenges the office will continue to face after she leaves.

"Public safety is one of the most important, if not THE most important function of government, and this office is the gatekeeper of public safety," McCann said in her statement.

Before McCann won her first term as district attorney in 2016, she represented House District 8 for four terms in Colorado's legislature. Her background also includes serving as a deputy attorney general in the Colorado Attorney General‘s Office, director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, and Denver's Manager of Safety.

Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this report.