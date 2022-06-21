The 32nd annual Bike to Work Day returns in Denver on Wednesday and nearly 200 breakfast stations across the metro will encourage residents to ditch their vehicles and pedal to work.
The annual event, which is organized by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), encourages alternatives transportation methods. As incentives, DRCOG ands its many partners will set up stations across the metro and state and offer riders breakfast, coffee, juice, fruit, nutrition bars and more.
"The primary purpose is to introduce people to bike commuting in a fun and supportive environment, so that they learn how easy it is and understand the many health, economic and environmental benefits," Steve Erickson, the director for DRCOG said in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "Bike to Work Day is also a big, visible celebration of biking in the region, and robust participation helps us build the case to support biking infrastructure."
The annual event has grown significantly over the past three decades as 30,000 people participated prior to the pandemic. The number of participants made the metro's event the second largest Bike to Work Day event in the country, Erickson said.
While thousands of people are anticipated to bike to work on Wednesday, Erickson said the total numbers are expected to be lower than pre-pandemic times — even with sky high gas prices — as people continue to work remotely.
"On any given day, roughly 50% of downtown Denver workers are working remotely," Erickson said, referencing a recent study.
Bike to Work Day was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and postponed until September in 2021.
Metro residents interested in participating on Wednesday are asked to register at www.biketoworkday.co. An interactive map and spreadsheet with bike stations and their offerings can also be found on the website.