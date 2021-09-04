The Black Mountain fire that has spread to more than 400 acres in Grand County was ignited by a lighting strike, fire investigators said Friday.

The fire has remained at 416 acres since Wednesday afternoon and is near the East Troublesome fire burn scar. The fire is currently 21% contained, an 8% increase from Friday, according to Inciweb.

Recent rainfall has reduced the behavior of the fire and allowed firefighters to work along its edge on several fronts. However, fire activity was expected to increase throughout Saturday, officials said.

The fire ignited on Aug. 29 on Black Mountain off County Road 2, west of Slide Mountain. That's about two miles west of the 2020 East Troublesome fire burn scar area, northeast of Kremmling.

Crews from the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand County Fire Protection District, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Forest Service continue to battle the blaze.