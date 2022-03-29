Boating season at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will begin Friday, Larimer County's Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday.
Boats will be allowed onto the water between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. However, only several ramps will be open on Friday. At Horsetooth, only the south bay ramp will be open, while only the north pines ramp will be open at Carter Lake, according to the county.
An on-site inspector must perform a vessel inspection before a boat is allowed onto the reservoir to avoid exotic invasive species from entering the water, officials said.
"Please boat with caution during early spring conditions," said Dan Rieves, district manager of Horsetooth Reservoir. "Pay special attention to ice and debris on the water. Make sure your vessel has been properly de-winterized and is in good running condition."
Officials said additional ramps will open May 1.
Watersheds at Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park are also opening for boating season on Friday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
