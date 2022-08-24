northglenn water .png

The water treatment facility provides water to 39,000 people. 

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating after a body was found at the Northglenn water treatment plant on West 112th Street.

North Metro Fire Rescue said the water was still safe to drink. 

The plant’s website said the facility can treat up to 14 million gallons of water per day and serves around 39,000 residents.

The person whose remains were found at the plant did not work at the facility and further identification would come through the Adams County Coroner's Office, North Metro spokeswoman Sara Farris said.

A man who answered the phone at the treatment plant declined to comment. 

