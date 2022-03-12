A woman's body was found inside a car on Saturday at the Flagg Park trailhead in Lafayette.
Lafayette and Erie police officers were sent to the trailhead just after 8 a.m. after a hiker reported found the woman in her car with blood on her face and a bullet hole in the windshield, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on-scene. Her identity will be released at a later date, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said there is no threat to the community and investigators do not believe there was foul play involved.
The sheriff's office and the county's coroner's office are currently investigating the death, according to a release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 303-441-3600.