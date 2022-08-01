Authorities on Monday recovered a body from Rocky Mountain Lake near 46th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood.
Officers initially responded to a report of a missing 11-year-old girl with autism in the area of 44th Avenue and North Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Police conducted a grid search for the child and sent a reverse 911 alert to people in the area to be on the lookout.
At around 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, which police believe is the missing child based on preliminary information.
The Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the person died, but initial information does not indicate foul play.