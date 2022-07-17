The body of a missing paddle boarder, who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, was recovered by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the unidentified male victim was found around 8:30 p.m., approximately 100 yards offshore from the Roberts Tunnel shoreline, which is across from the Dillion Marina.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a news release. "The search and recovery events can be extremely long in duration. The longer they run the more pain and anguish they can cause. I am comforted that we were able to locate and recover the victim quickly and bring closure to his family and friends."
Authorities responded to Dillion Reservoir at 2 p.m., Saturday after reports of a paddle boarder being blown off his paddle board during a storm that created a microburst over the reservoir, according to the sheriff's office.
Witnesses told sheriff office officials that the missing man had a personal flotation device strapped on his board, but was not wearing it at the time of the microburst.
The department's Special Operation Section, including rangers who were already on the lake, began searching for the unidentified victim in the area where he was last seen.
The Summit County Water Rescue Team, Summit County Rescue Group and Colorado State Parks Water Recovery Team were also called to the scene.
Crews utilized underwater side scanner sonar and remote operating vehicles to locate the man.
The sheriff's office said the man is from the Front Range and was at the lake with a group of friends. His identity will be released at a later date.