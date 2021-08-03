A body was recovered Tuesday evening from a pond at City Park, authorities said.
Fire Department personnel pulled the body from the Duck Pond at City Park shortly before 7 p.m. Crews were sent to investigate after a couple reported a man "carrying his bike into the water and they never saw him come up," said Greg Pixley, a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department.
Authorities did not release information about the victim, including gender, despite initial reports indicating it was a man.
An investigation is ongoing.