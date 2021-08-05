A man's body was recovered Sunday from the Colorado River in Eagle County, officials said.
First-responders pulled the body from a portion of the river just north of Dotsero Sunday evening. Crews were sent to investigate after a report of a swimmer who went underwater and never resurfaced about 3:45 p.m., according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the unidentified man was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his death and was known to not be a very good swimmer.
"The Eagle County Sheriff's Office wants to urgently remind the community and our river enthusiasts to stay safe and wear proper flotation devices when paying in and near the river at all times," officials said in a release.