Boulder police evacuated a recycling center Wednesday morning for a hazardous materials situation.
Officers were sent to Eco-Cycle at 6400 Arapahoe Road in Boulder at 9:46 a.m. after a woman brought in an item for disposal.
Dionne Waugh, a police spokeswoman, did not specify what the item was but said it resulted in the hazmat team being called to the shop.
Waugh said there is no threat to the public but hazmat was still working to clear the situation as of noon.
More information regarding the incident will be released later this afternoon, Waugh said.