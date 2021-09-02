The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has released footage of two sheriff’s deputies transporting 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling to detox. He died following his encounter with them in 2018. A jury convicted the former deputies of manslaughter last Friday.

Shankling died weeks after the incident in the early-morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018, when James O’Brien and Adam Lunn found him stumbling around and intoxicated. They placed him handcuffed and face down in a compartment about 5 feet long of a transport van. Shankling was 6 feet tall. His transport to detox lasted 16 minutes, and the deputies found Shankling unresponsive when they reached the center.

He spent 27 days in a coma before he died.

Footage from five separate videos released Thursday shows the deputies telling Shankling that handcuffing him is required for transport. Later as they try to coax him into the van and Shankling does not cooperate, O’Brien tells him, “Step in or you’re going on your face.”

“Do you understand you’re not in trouble, it’s just – you're not safe right now,” Lunn says a few moments later.

The footage shows the deputies forcefully pushing on the van door to close it once Shankling is inside.

Footage from the inside of the van compartment shows one of the deputies tugging on Shankling’s legs and asking him to wake up, before exclaiming, “Holy [expletive] [expletive]!” and trying more frantically to revive Shankling.

In the footage of the transport, only Shankling’s lower body is visible, so it’s unclear when he lost consciousness.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, Shankling’s family and the deputies’ defense have been notified of the videos’ release.

The pathology report ruled Shankling's death a homicide from by positional asphyxiation combined with the toxic effects of alcohol and amphetamine.

When the jury returned convictions for O’Brien and Lunn, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said “this jury verdict is justice.”

“But for the acts of defendant James O’Brien and defendant Adam Lunn, Demetrius Shankling would be alive today. Instead, because of them, the 23rd birthday he celebrated that night was his last.”

9News contributed to this report.