Boulder has chosen four finalists for the city's new independent police monitor, and will hold a public forum on Tuesday so community members can hear from the candidates.

The forum will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building at 1777 Broadway, according to a news release.

The finalists are:

Sherry Daun, director of investigations for Chicago's

Civilian Office of Police Accountability. She has also served in the office as a supervising investigator and in its predecessor, the Independent Police Review Authority. She received her law degree from the University of Chicago.

Chris Duerr, a freelance producer, researcher and writer. He spent 17 years on the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, including as a deputy executive director and chief of investigations. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

Tonya McClary, the police monitor and director of Dallas' Office of Community Police Oversight. She also served as chief monitor in New Orleans' Office of the Independent Police Monitor and worked as a public defender in Maryland. She has a law degree from the University of Baltimore.

Dwight White, the inspector general for Sacramento. He also served as an investigator for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a derivatives marketplace, and the city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability. He has a law degree from the University of Chicago.

The new monitor will replace Joey Lipari, who resigned last September to take a position in the Office of the Inspector General for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lipari was also a finalist for Denver's independent monitor in 2022 in a search that did not result in any of the finalists being chosen.

Boulder's independent police monitor position is based in the city manager's office. The position receives and reviews complaints, and works with the Police Oversight Panel, the Boulder Police Department and other city leaders, according to the news release.

Next week's candidate forum will take place in person, with a virtual participation option. Community members can submit questions in advance at https://bldr.fyi/police-monitor or during the forum.

A live YouTube stream will also be available at https://tinyurl.com/39ex83j4. A participation link will be posted online 24 hours before the forum.

In-person Spanish interpretations into Spanish will be available, according to the release. Details are available at the event's Spanish-language page. The city will also offer American Sign Language interpretation, which must be requested by 10 a.m. on July 10 by contacting Manuela Sifuentes at [email protected].