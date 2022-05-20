Boulder residents will soon receive a survey about the city's proposed climate tax that could appear on the November ballot.
Registered voters will received a link to the survey via a text message.
The survey is open through June 2 and is offered in English and Spanish, according to the city.
The survey will ask registered voters for feedback on a proposal that would expand the community's investment in climate and resilience programs.
Boulder residents pay around $4 million a year for climate and sustainability programs; however, the funding is set to expire next year.
The proposal would create a new climate tax that would raise about $5 million per year. The proposal would reduce the annual tax rate for residents by 11%, while the tax on commercial and industrial businesses would increase 55% and 97%, respectively, according to the city.
City officials said they plan to conduct more surveys later this month and will hold focus groups.
Residents who wish to complete the survey before receiving the text message should visit surveymonkey.com/r/Boulder_Climate_LIVE.