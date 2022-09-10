Boulder police have identified a teenager they believe is responsible for a series of burglaries and sexual contact crimes last weekend in the University Hill neighborhood, the agency announced Friday.
Police connected the incidents to a 17-year-old charged last year with indecent exposure, whom police have not identified. He faces eight charges, including four felonies:
- Three felony counts of second-degree burglary
- Two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure
- One misdemeanor count of attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification
- One felony count of aggravated motor vehicle theft
- One misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact
Police searched his home late Thursday night and arrested him for probation violation.
Boulder's University Hill, situated just to the west of the University of Colorado campus, is a major commercial and residential district in the city.
“We take these crimes very seriously and know our community, especially those who live on University Hill, were shaken by these brazen acts," Deputy Police Chief Steve Redfearn said in a news release.
The suspect will be held at a juvenile detention center without bond until Monday, police said.They believe he could be responsible for more incidents in the area.
Police have not released specific details of the incidents he is being held in connection with. The agency did say police arrested him in December 2021 for seven counts of indecent exposure after victims reported him looking into their homes.
Investigators have asked anyone who believes they may have encountered the teenager or have surveillance footage of any incidents to call 303-441-1850, referencing case 22-8786 or upload it to https://bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/universityhillburglaries