A person found dead near Pearl Street in Boulder suffered "traumatic injuries," the Boulder Police Department said Friday.
Police responded to a medical 5:55 a.m. Friday after a caller reported a person was unconscious and not breathing in the 4800 block of Pearl Street, according to the department.
The unidentified victim was found dead on the road and had suffered traumatic injuries, police said.
The police department said in a news release that the investigation is currently classified as a death investigation.
The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and release the cause and manner of death at a later date.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850.