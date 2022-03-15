The King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder's south end will close March 22 to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the store that killed 10 people, the company announced Tuesday.
Other King Soopers and City Market stores will have a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. that day.
“The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently,” King Soopers President Joe Kelley said in a news release. “Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.”
The victims killed in the massacre were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
The store will be closed from 11 p.m. March 21 until 6 a.m. March 23. The store reopened in early February.
The Boulder Strong Resource Center, set up in the aftermath of the massacre, continues to operate at 2935 Baseline Road. It has been offering therapeutic and mental health services to visitors. It's open to anyone needing support for coping with trauma from the event, according to a news release.
The accused gunman faces 115 charges and sentence enhancers, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons counts related to possessing banned high-capacity magazines. He has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial and has a court hearing for an update on his competence scheduled for April 15.