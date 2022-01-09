A young boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday after a group of children fell through the ice of a frozen pond in Arapahoe County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Deputies said five children between the ages of 6 and 8 were playing on the ice of the frozen pond in the middle of the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartment Homes at 9100 E. Florida Ave.

At around 3:30 p.m., the ice broke and three of the children fell in the water. A woman who lives in the apartments ran onto the ice and quickly pulled two of the children out, but the third child was out of reach, deputies said.

A teenage boy then joined the woman and they were able to pull the third boy out of the water, but he was unconscious and not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they began giving the boy CPR until medics with South Metro Fire Rescue came and took over. The boy started breathing at the scene but was still considered to be in critical condition, deputies said.

The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital. The other two children who fell into the ice were uninjured, deputies said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.