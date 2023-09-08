The Denver police officer facing criminal charges connected with a July 2022 shooting in Lower Downtown, which injured seven people, pleaded not guilty Friday morning.

Denver District Court Judge Nikea Bland set a Feb. 20 trial date for Brandon Ramos, who faces a number of counts including assault charges.

The shooting happened in the early-morning hours of July 17 when police officers responded to a fight as people left downtown bars for the night and some gathered around a food truck. According to the indictment, officers attempted to talk to Jordan Waddy after the confrontation outside the Larimer Beer Hall.

Waddy pulled out a gun, prompting three officers to fire. Although police said in the immediate aftermath he “posed a significant threat,” body-worn camera footage appeared to show Waddy throwing his gun away. Several shots hit Waddy, and injured six other bystanders.

The criminal case alleges Ramos did not have a clear line of fire behind Waddy and that he fired despite knowing there was a large crowd of people there. Waddy did not turn to face him with the gun and Ramos was not in immediate danger, according to the investigation.

A group of the bystanders injured have also filed a civil lawsuit against Ramos, alleging he recklessly fired down the sidewalk and claiming the two shots he fired were alone responsible for the injuries.

A grand jury indicted Ramos in January on two counts of reckless second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third-degree assault with negligence using a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos has been free on a personal recognizance bond.

His trial is scheduled to last through Feb. 29. Ramos' defense attorney Lara Marks Baker declined comment Friday.

The two officers who fired other than Ramos were not charged. The investigation found their decision to shoot at Waddy was legally justified, as there was a brick wall behind him.