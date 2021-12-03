Brighton City Councilman Kris Jordinelli resigned from his post on Friday, nearly two weeks after the council opened an investigation into an alleged drunk driving incident.
Jordinelli faces one count of driving under the influence from an Aug. 17 incident in Brighton, according to online court records.
On Nov. 22, the council voted 8-0 to open an independent investigation into the incident. Jordinelli, who was seated in January 2020, was not named during the vote, but was not present during the special meeting.
It was not clear whether the investigation into Jordinelli's actions would continue as a spokeswoman for the city declined to comment on the matter.
The City of Brighton said in a release the council will determine the next steps for filling the vacant Ward 3 council seat.