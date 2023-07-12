The man suspected of firing at an outdoor lunch crowd at a Broomfield burrito restaurant Saturday was formally charged with eleven felony counts Wednesday, including one charge of attempted first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

According to an arrest document, Kenneth Gabriel "Gabe" Fairchild parked across Highway 287 from Jus' Burritos in Broomfield, pulled a .22-caliber rifle from the trunk of his car and fired a shot at three people who were eating at an outside table.

Although police noted that Fairchild fired in the direction of the front door and windows of the restaurant, no one was injured in the incident.

After he fired at the restaurant, according to the affidavit, Fairchild took off and led Broomfield police on a chase to Highway 36 and pulled over at mile marker 43 where officers apprehended him. He told police that he suspected that he was the subject of remote neural monitoring.

Police reported that they found seven .22-caliber bullets in his pants pocket.

Minutes before Fairchild allegedly shot at the Jus' Burritos, police said, he threw a large white rock at a residence.

The affidavit does not mention a second possible shooting that day. Pete Elliot, a former friend, told The Denver Gazette that Fairchild shot at his home at around 9 a.m. that morning.

"Boom! Here comes (a) bullet that goes into the wall and just missed my head. I thought it was a sniper it was so close to my head,” Elliot told The Denver Gazette in an earlier interview. Elliot said that he hit the ground and watched Fairchild — whom he had known since their Thornton High School days — take off.

Denver police said that they have not officially linked Fairchild to a string of shootings which happened in Capitol Hill June 14 and July 4, but in a statement Wednesday morning, said: "DPD is working with the Broomfield Police Dept. to determine whether the arrestee in their jurisdiction is related to our case."