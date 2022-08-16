Flooding in broomfield

Spader Way, next to the library and baseball fields. Road remains closed from 1st Ave to DesCombes Dr. Please avoid flooded roads.

 Courtesy of the Broomfield Police Department

Flooding continued Tuesday across the Front Range, with Broomfield getting 3.5 inches of rain between 7 and 9:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Broomfield police closed Spader Way between First Avenue and DesCombes Drive because of the flooding.

There were no immediate reports of damage to businesses or homes, said Clay Shuck, Broomfield's director of operations. 

"The flooding has been really localized to the streets and drainage ways," he said. "There have been no reports of downed trees or anything like that, so we're just dealing with flooding."

On Monday, 2.64 inches of rain fell in southeast Aurora near South Chambers Road and East Yale Avenue, according to the National Weather Service.

Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Lone Tree saw between 1.16 and 1.6 inches of rain on Monday. And the STEM secondary school in Highlands Ranch called off class on Tuesday because of flooding.

"I want to stress that the building is still safe; however, to conduct the repairs promptly, we want to be able to give the crews direct access," school officials wrote in a note to parents on Monday. "Additionally, with the breezeway not being available to use just yet, we do not want to send Middle School students out into the rain multiple times a day to access their classes. We also want to acknowledge that moving teachers out of impacted classrooms creates additional stress for students and staff."

Outside of the metro, U.S. Highway 6 remained closed Tuesday between Eagle Road and Interstate 70 because of water damage caused by the heavy rainfall.  

