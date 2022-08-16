Flooding continued Tuesday across the Front Range, with Broomfield getting 3.5 inches of rain between 7 and 9:50 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding in Broomfield Community Park next to the library. Majority of green space is flooded. #cowx #broomfield #floodwarning Not for broadcast; licensing available. pic.twitter.com/2XdfQ1BeuV— Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) August 16, 2022
Broomfield police closed Spader Way between First Avenue and DesCombes Drive because of the flooding.
The view of Spader Way from the @broomfield Heath and Human Services building. The road remains closed due flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/NYVBNKymBV— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 16, 2022
There were no immediate reports of damage to businesses or homes, said Clay Shuck, Broomfield's director of operations.
"The flooding has been really localized to the streets and drainage ways," he said. "There have been no reports of downed trees or anything like that, so we're just dealing with flooding."
On Monday, 2.64 inches of rain fell in southeast Aurora near South Chambers Road and East Yale Avenue, according to the National Weather Service.
#TrafficAlert #FloodSituation Parker/Quincy AND Dartmouth/ChambersAvoid the area, flooding is making the road impassible. Multiple accidents due to the rain and flooding. Please drive #slowandserious. pic.twitter.com/iGrbOvBOx0— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 15, 2022
Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Lone Tree saw between 1.16 and 1.6 inches of rain on Monday. And the STEM secondary school in Highlands Ranch called off class on Tuesday because of flooding.
"I want to stress that the building is still safe; however, to conduct the repairs promptly, we want to be able to give the crews direct access," school officials wrote in a note to parents on Monday. "Additionally, with the breezeway not being available to use just yet, we do not want to send Middle School students out into the rain multiple times a day to access their classes. We also want to acknowledge that moving teachers out of impacted classrooms creates additional stress for students and staff."
Outside of the metro, U.S. Highway 6 remained closed Tuesday between Eagle Road and Interstate 70 because of water damage caused by the heavy rainfall.