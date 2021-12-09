The state Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the return of Snowstang, as large amounts of snow began to fall in Colorado's high country.
Snowstang caters to skiers and snowboarders, and the Denver-based bus line runs to the Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, the Loveland Ski Area and Steamboat Springs.
Routes will resume Saturday, though stops at the Arapahoe Basin won't begin until Dec. 18
Snowstang — which launched in December 2019 — did not operate last year because of the pandemic, officials said.
"We are excited to get Snowstang back up and running for ski season 2022 and pleased to offer a new option of service to Copper," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "So let Snowstang do the driving and enjoy Colorado's beautiful mountains and world class slopes, with less hassle!"
Riders can board at Union Station and the Denver Federal Center and prices range from $25 to $40 roundtrip. Children 11 and under are free if they're with an adult paying full fare, officials said.
Each bus can carry 51 passengers and is climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi and has a bathroom, USB and power outlets onboard.
To encourage skiers and snowboarders to utilize the service, CDOT is offering a two for one for the next two weekends. Riders who purchase one full-fare adult ticket will get another one free.
Tickets can be purchased at ridebustang.com or on the Bustang mobile app, JustRide Bustang, on any iOS or Android device.