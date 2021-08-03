Bustang, the state's regional bus service announce service to Glenwood Springs resumed Wednesday despite closure of a stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon after mudslides.

Mudslides and debris buried parts of the freeway in several feet of muck. Traffic is detoured through much of the the area, but a portion of I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs was reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it was the right time to resume service to and from the city to Grand Junction and the Front Range.

"Glenwood Springs is a key location for us on the Western Slope since it proves a junction point for passengers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley who need to travel to Grand Junction or the Front Range," said Mike Timlin, the deputy director of the agency's Division of Transit and Rail. "This closure could extend for several days or even longer so it's imperative for us to resume service to Glenwood as soon as possible."

Travel times between Grand Junction and Denver are about 4 hours longer than normal because of a detour between Rifle and Wolcott, officials said.

Buses are using State Highways 13 and 131 and U.S. Highway 40 as alternate routes, instead of I-70, adding hours to the trip.

Buses were scheduled to leave Denver headed west at 7 a.m. and depart Grand Junction headed east at 7:30 a.m.